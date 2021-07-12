Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00.

Shares of NYSE GDYN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.