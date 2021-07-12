Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $3,245,933.04 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Moze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48.

HZNP opened at $95.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $52,303,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

