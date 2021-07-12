Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50.

Shares of NYSE:INO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

