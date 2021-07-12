Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Sells 33,750 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50.
Shares of NYSE:INO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,067,708. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
