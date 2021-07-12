Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $688,290.90 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 24,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $688,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

