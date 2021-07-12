Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) CEO Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $4,114,640.00.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, July 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $4,246,500.00.

MRNA traded up $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.37. 219,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.