Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $230,306.88 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $162,364.17.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $120.94 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.