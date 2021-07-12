Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) Insider Sells 130,604 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NYSE:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24.

NYSE:NEO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.38. The company had a trading volume of 548,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,106. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

