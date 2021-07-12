Insider Selling: OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NYSE:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,795. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

