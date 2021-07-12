Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00.

Shares of PTON traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.14. 379,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

