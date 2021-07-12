Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00.
Shares of PTON traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.14. 379,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.