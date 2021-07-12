Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

PETQ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,199. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

