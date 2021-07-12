Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NYSE:RDNT) SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.
Shares of NYSE RDNT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 241,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,923. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $36.64.
About RadNet
