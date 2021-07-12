Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) Insider Sells 7,810 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NYSE:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 6,123 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

