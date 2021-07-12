Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NYSE:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

