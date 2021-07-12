Insider Selling: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) Major Shareholder Sells 121,417 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NYSE:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 121,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $4,071,112.01. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.16. 546,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,588. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.