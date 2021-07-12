Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $67,518.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Steven D. Fitz sold 50,311 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,106,842.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.38 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -14.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

