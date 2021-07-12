Insider Selling: The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $410.85. The company had a trading volume of 359,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

