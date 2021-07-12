Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.
UEC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 83,043 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Uranium Energy
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.