Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

UEC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.24. 83,043 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.