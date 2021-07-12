Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director Sells 12,807 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99.
Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares.
About Verisk Analytics
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.