Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $10,900.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in Vicor by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 81,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.