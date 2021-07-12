Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $10,900.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
