Insider Selling: Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) Major Shareholder Sells 207,106 Shares of Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 207,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $623,389.06. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WTT stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.40. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

