Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Sells 46,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NYSE:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 46,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $3,805,580.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPEL traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622 shares.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

