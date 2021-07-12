Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

GD opened at $190.22 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

