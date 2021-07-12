Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

