Intellectus Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,238.29 on Monday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $886.41 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

