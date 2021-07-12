Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $239.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.54.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

