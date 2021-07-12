Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 10,469 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 881,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 61,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

