Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Sells $2,646,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NYSE:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,646,400.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $2,743,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $2,684,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $2,582,800.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $2,571,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $2,630,000.00.

NYSE:IBKR traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $64.95. 474,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,025. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

