Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

