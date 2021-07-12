Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.76

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 4165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

