InvestDigital Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,446.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market cap of $306,630.70 and approximately $12,446.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00052761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00896455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005438 BTC.

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,623,895 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.