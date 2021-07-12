Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.00

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 14598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,755,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,150,000 after buying an additional 200,911 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,681,000 after buying an additional 194,707 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

