IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $75.01 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,423,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,495,639 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

