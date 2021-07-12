IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Bought by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,652. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

