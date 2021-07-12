iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,785,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,097,000.

IHAK stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49.

