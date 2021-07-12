iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

