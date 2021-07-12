iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Cut by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 12.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 272,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,564. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

