iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stake Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.06. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,465. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

