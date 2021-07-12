iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,898,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,241. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

