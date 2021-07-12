Islet Management LP Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 202,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.85 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

