Islet Management LP Boosts Stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Islet Management LP lifted its position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,463. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $754.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

