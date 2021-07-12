Islet Management LP Cuts Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Islet Management LP lowered its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Shift4 Payments worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 178,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,353. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

