Islet Management LP Takes $11.55 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,979,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $17,475,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 534,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $18.21. 207,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,056,707. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

