ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske raised ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. ISS A/S has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

