Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 16,512 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

VRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,156. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

