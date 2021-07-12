Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 2,800 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.02. 25,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

