Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.98. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

