Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $9.32 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of V traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 122,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,322,849. The company has a market capitalization of $464.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $241.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

