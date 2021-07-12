Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,143 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,502,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,760,000 after purchasing an additional 424,316 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $10,124,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 220,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,247,301. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.26 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $557.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

