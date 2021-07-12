James Robert Anderson Sells 27,552 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $1,456,123.20.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. 562,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,062. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.