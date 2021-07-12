Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 41,919 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,919 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.82% of Aramark worth $368,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

